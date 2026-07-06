Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 286.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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