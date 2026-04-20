Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) CEO Sells $122,844.68 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 2,716 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $122,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 309,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,011,394.63. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $769,483.58.

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Life360 Price Performance

LIF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 797,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,524. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 3.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Life360 by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Life360 from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.16.

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About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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