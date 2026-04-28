Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $25.9570 million for the quarter.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,211.09%. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 0.5%

LFCR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,002. The company has a market cap of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFCR. Zacks Research raised Lifecore Biomedical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,646 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc is a publicly traded specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (HA)–based products that address medical and aesthetic needs. Lifecore’s proprietary HA formulations are designed to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, consistency and performance in highly regulated markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology and wound care.

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