LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.1429.

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LifeMD from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LifeMD from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get LifeMD alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). LifeMD had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,703 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in LifeMD by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 142,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD NASDAQ: LFMD is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LifeMD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LifeMD wasn't on the list.

While LifeMD currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here