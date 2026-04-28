LifeMD (LFMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $48.6920 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LifeMD had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.57 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LifeMD Price Performance

LFMD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 235,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded LifeMD from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LifeMD

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in LifeMD by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 149,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company's stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD NASDAQ: LFMD is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company's core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD's service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men's health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

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