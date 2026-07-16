LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Down 0.7% - Time to Sell?

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 557,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 902,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFMD shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded LifeMD from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised LifeMD from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFMD

LifeMD Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 352,004 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LifeMD by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LifeMD by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company's stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD NASDAQ: LFMD is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

Further Reading

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