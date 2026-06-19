Lifesci Capital Estimates Immix Biopharma Q2 Earnings

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX - Free Report) - Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a "Outperform" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immix Biopharma's current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMMX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immix Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMMX

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company's stock.

Immix Biopharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Immix Biopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $19 price target , implying substantial upside from recent levels and reinforcing a bullish long-term view. Lifesci Capital coverage note

Lifesci Capital initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying substantial upside from recent levels and reinforcing a bullish long-term view. Positive Sentiment: The same firm issued bullish long-range earnings estimates, including $0.27 EPS for FY2029 and $2.00 EPS for FY2030 , suggesting a path to meaningful profitability over time. Lifesci Capital earnings estimates

The same firm issued bullish long-range earnings estimates, including and , suggesting a path to meaningful profitability over time. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage from Bank of America also started with a Buy rating and a $27 price target , adding to the positive analyst sentiment around IMMX. Bank of America coverage

Earlier coverage from also started with a rating and a , adding to the positive analyst sentiment around IMMX. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term earnings estimates remain negative, with Lifesci Capital projecting losses through 2028, including FY2026 EPS of -$0.65 and FY2027 EPS of -$0.70 , which may temper enthusiasm despite the upbeat rating. Lifesci Capital forecast details

Near-term earnings estimates remain negative, with Lifesci Capital projecting losses through 2028, including and , which may temper enthusiasm despite the upbeat rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that the consensus price target implies more than 100% upside, but this is a valuation-based outlook rather than a new business update. Zacks consensus target article

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma NASDAQ: IMMX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company's approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company's lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

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