Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.99. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 112,057 shares.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LCUT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter worth $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,722 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company's stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lifetime Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lifetime Brands wasn't on the list.

While Lifetime Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here