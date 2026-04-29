Lifezone Metals (LZM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1650) per share and revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

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Lifezone Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LZM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 194,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,774. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Lifezone Metals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $411.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lifezone Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,826 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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