Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $7.57. Lightbridge shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 554,654 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LTBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lightbridge from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightbridge has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Lightbridge

Lightbridge Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,661 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightbridge by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,461 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,549,000 after buying an additional 237,378 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 828,550 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 114,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,667 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 102,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,661 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company's core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

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