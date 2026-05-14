LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 83,052 Shares

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 83,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,017,387.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,200,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,201,372. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Run Strategic Opportunit North also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 165,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $2,006,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 45,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $553,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 302,352 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $3,721,953.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 16,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 104,454 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,492.54.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 55,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $664,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 381,004 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $4,640,628.72.

On Monday, March 2nd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 238,991 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $2,875,061.73.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 300,092 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $3,655,120.56.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,577,997.62.

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LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

LPTH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,104,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.26. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised LightPath Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPTH

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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