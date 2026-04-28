LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Down 10.5% - What's Next?

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.52. 2,187,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,780,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LightPath Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $735.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,393,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,519,239.35. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,131,247 shares of company stock worth $26,122,799. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the technology company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company's stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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