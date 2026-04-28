Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Down 10.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
LightPath Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 10.5% intraday to $12.52 on Tuesday, with 2,187,959 shares traded (about 21% below average session volume).
  • Analyst opinions are mixed but tilt positive: the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $13.75, while several firms have raised targets to $14–$15 and others have issued sell ratings.
  • Significant insider selling—a director sold 595,573 shares (~$7.46M) on Feb. 20, and insiders have sold 2,131,247 shares (~$26.1M) in the past 90 days, though insiders still own 24.8% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.52. 2,187,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,780,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LightPath Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $735.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,393,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,519,239.35. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,131,247 shares of company stock worth $26,122,799. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the technology company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company's stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in LightPath Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider LightPath Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LightPath Technologies wasn't on the list.

While LightPath Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines