Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $310.65 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 11.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 4.6%

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.88. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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