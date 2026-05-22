Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at UBS Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.63.

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Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 939,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,770. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 58.15%.The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.87 million. Lightspeed Commerce's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $49,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,942 shares of the company's stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company's stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226,453 shares of the company's stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 872,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,752,669 shares of the company's stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company's stock.

More Lightspeed Commerce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million, showing continued top-line growth. The company also said it generated $55.5 million in cash from operating activities for fiscal 2026 and authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. Article Title

Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million, showing continued top-line growth. The company also said it generated $55.5 million in cash from operating activities for fiscal 2026 and authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels, even after trimming targets. Benchmark lowered its target to $16 from $18 and BTIG cut its target to $12 from $15, both while maintaining bullish ratings; Morgan Stanley also sees the stock below its target but kept an “equal weight” stance with a lowered target of $11.50. Article Title

Several analysts still see upside from current levels, even after trimming targets. Benchmark lowered its target to $16 from $18 and BTIG cut its target to $12 from $15, both while maintaining bullish ratings; Morgan Stanley also sees the stock below its target but kept an “equal weight” stance with a lowered target of $11.50. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Article Title

Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a fourth-quarter EPS beat on a revenue basis but missed on earnings per share, reporting $0.08 EPS versus consensus near $0.09-$0.10, which kept investor sentiment cautious. Article Title

The company also announced a fourth-quarter EPS beat on a revenue basis but missed on earnings per share, reporting $0.08 EPS versus consensus near $0.09-$0.10, which kept investor sentiment cautious. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on losses and profitability concerns: Lightspeed posted a $28.6 million net loss in the quarter, and a bearish Seeking Alpha view argued that mounting losses, dilution, and competition from Shopify and Toast are limiting the stock’s appeal. Article Title

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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