Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 525,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 927,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.82.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company's stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lightspeed Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lightspeed Commerce wasn't on the list.

While Lightspeed Commerce currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here