Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on LMNR

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $238.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,720 shares of the company's stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Limoneira by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,238 shares of the company's stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,943 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company NASDAQ: LMNR, founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company's vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

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