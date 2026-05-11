Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.7 million.

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Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.67.

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Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $285,011.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,679.57. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $616,556.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $627,704.64. The trade was a 49.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,028,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,449,605 shares of the company's stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,115,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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