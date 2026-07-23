Lincoln Electric (LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.1679 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $249.17 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $280.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $299.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $232,214.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,954.39. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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