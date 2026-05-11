Lior Aldema Sells 2,813 Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) EVP Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $23,460.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $938,258.34. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lior Aldema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of AudioCodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $24,079.28.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of AudioCodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $24,501.23.

Get AudioCodes alerts: Sign Up

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.95. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.50 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AudioCodes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AudioCodes wasn't on the list.

While AudioCodes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here