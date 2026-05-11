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Lior Aldema Sells 2,813 Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
AudioCodes logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EVP Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of AudioCodes on May 8 at an average price of $8.34, for proceeds of about $23,460. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and his remaining stake was valued at about $938,258.
  • This was the latest in a series of insider sales by Aldema, who also sold 2,813 shares on May 5 and April 28 at slightly higher prices. Each transaction reduced his position by roughly 2.44%.
  • AudioCodes recently missed earnings estimates, reporting quarterly EPS of $0.14 versus the expected $0.16, though revenue came in slightly above forecasts at $62.14 million. The stock also has mixed sentiment, with analysts averaging a “Hold” rating despite one recent upgrade to “Strong-Buy.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AudioCodes.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) EVP Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $23,460.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $938,258.34. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lior Aldema also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of AudioCodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $24,079.28.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of AudioCodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $24,501.23.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.95. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.50 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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