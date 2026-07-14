Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Sells 35,249 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 35,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $2,520,655.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,130,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,836,763.26. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Roger Jeffs sold 6,428 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $399,693.04.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,528,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $1,466,250.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,426,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Roger Jeffs sold 18,839 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $764,863.40.

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Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,263. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company's stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,840 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,152 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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