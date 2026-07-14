Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sanjeev Khindri Sells 1,185 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) insider Sanjeev Khindri sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $84,739.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,715,869.97. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sanjeev Khindri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Sanjeev Khindri sold 4,134 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $270,611.64.

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Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA traded up $5.28 on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. 1,153,916 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,263. Liquidia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. Liquidia's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 124.5% during the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 204,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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