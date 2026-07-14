Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sarah Krepp Sells 7,864 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) insider Sarah Krepp sold 7,864 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $562,354.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,398.78. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sarah Krepp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Sarah Krepp sold 24,880 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $1,748,566.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Sarah Krepp sold 276 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $16,800.12.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Liquidia Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 546.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. Liquidia's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,993,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 124.5% during the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 204,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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