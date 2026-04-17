Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.1370. 1,126,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,745,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Specifically, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $5,595,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,183,709.84. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 405,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,231,000. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,466,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,882,730.76. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Liquidia from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Key Stories Impacting Liquidia

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Liquidia recently reported revenue and EPS above consensus, signaling stronger near‑term fundamentals that support the company’s growth narrative. Read More.

Quarterly beat — Liquidia recently reported revenue and EPS above consensus, signaling stronger near‑term fundamentals that support the company’s growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Several firms have raised price targets or maintained buy/overweight views, providing constructive sell‑side backing that could limit downside over time. Read More.

Analyst support — Several firms have raised price targets or maintained buy/overweight views, providing constructive sell‑side backing that could limit downside over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~64.5%) — Large holders can stabilize trading and reduce the chance of sustained panic selling, making insider transactions less likely to signal broad sell‑pressure. Read More.

High institutional ownership (~64.5%) — Large holders can stabilize trading and reduce the chance of sustained panic selling, making insider transactions less likely to signal broad sell‑pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Many sales executed via Rule 10b5‑1 plans — Several insider trades were pre‑arranged, which reduces the implication of opportunistic timing but doesn’t eliminate negative optics from sizable dispositions. Read More.

Many sales executed via Rule 10b5‑1 plans — Several insider trades were pre‑arranged, which reduces the implication of opportunistic timing but doesn’t eliminate negative optics from sizable dispositions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large CFO sale — CFO Michael Kaseta disclosed a sizable sale (139,390 shares on April 15, ~\$5.6M), a material reduction in his position that has likely pressured sentiment and intraday trading. Read More.

Large CFO sale — CFO Michael Kaseta disclosed a sizable sale (139,390 shares on April 15, ~\$5.6M), a material reduction in his position that has likely pressured sentiment and intraday trading. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO and other exec sales — CEO Roger Jeffs and other officers disclosed multiple sales (including a 25,000‑share block by the CEO), and several media reports aggregated these insider dispositions, amplifying investor concern about near‑term upside. Read More. Read More.

Liquidia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. The company's revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Liquidia by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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