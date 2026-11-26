KT, Ceva, Radcom, Mobix Labs, and Franklin Wireless are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “5G stocks” are shares of companies that may benefit from the rollout and use of fifth-generation wireless networks, such as makers of telecom equipment, semiconductor suppliers, and mobile carriers. The term is an informal investment label, and companies’ exposure to 5G—and the risks and potential returns involved—can vary widely. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

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KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 3,324,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. KT has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

NASDAQ:CEVA remained flat at $22.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 723,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.07 million, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Ceva has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

NASDAQ RDCM remained flat at $10.89 on Thursday. 57,909 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,907. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.77. Radcom has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

NASDAQ MOBX remained flat at $1.34 on Thursday. 126,008 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,476. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. Mobix Labs has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Shares of FKWL stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday. 37,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Franklin Wireless has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FKWL

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