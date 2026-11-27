NU, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, XP, Banco Bradesco, and Itau Unibanco are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide banking services, such as taking deposits, making loans, and processing payments. For investors, they offer exposure to the banking sector, whose performance can be affected by interest rates, loan defaults, economic conditions, and financial regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

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NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. 40,924,791 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,697,305. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NU has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.19. 4,463,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,892. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.25. 1,378,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.33 and a 200 day moving average of $325.28. The company has a market cap of $861.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.23. 8,318,601 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,398,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $65.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

XP (XP)

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,349,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,995. XP has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XP

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 94,392,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,055,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

ITUB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,373,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,327,574. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITUB

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