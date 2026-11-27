American Airlines Group, Honeywell Aerospace, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Copa, Southwest Airlines, and Joby Aviation are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that transport passengers or cargo by air. For investors, they represent ownership in an industry whose performance can be affected by travel demand, fuel costs, labor expenses, competition, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

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American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 17,996,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,594,500. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

HONA traded up $7.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. 858,618 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,498. Honeywell Aerospace has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $297.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $107.69. 867,322 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,296. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $84.97. 759,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,931. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Copa (CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Copa stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 266,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,632. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 735,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,323. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,457,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,769,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

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