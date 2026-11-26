American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Honeywell Aerospace, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo airlines. For investors, they offer exposure to the airline industry, but their performance can be especially sensitive to fuel prices, travel demand, economic conditions, and operating costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

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American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock remained flat at $12.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,751,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,514,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

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United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL remained flat at $104.52 on Thursday. 5,202,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,344. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

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Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,125,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,624. The business's 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

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Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Shares of HONA stock remained flat at $157.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,657. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $160.02. Honeywell Aerospace has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $297.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,814. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

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