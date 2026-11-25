American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Honeywell Aerospace, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo airlines. For investors, their value can be influenced by travel demand, fuel prices, labor and operating costs, competition, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

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American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,665,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,645,516. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,562,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,982. United Airlines has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 1,749,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,124. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Honeywell Aerospace stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 826,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15. Honeywell Aerospace has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $297.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 962,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,159. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

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