JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, Charles Schwab, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks, which give investors partial ownership in those financial institutions. Their performance can be affected by interest rates, loan quality, economic conditions, and banking regulations, and investors may earn returns through share-price gains or dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,635,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $842.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $335.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 38,274,688 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,024,332. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $101.46 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,793,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,886. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.08. 10,487,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Further Reading

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