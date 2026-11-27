ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, NIKE, Microchip Technology, and Philip Morris International are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute part of their profits to shareholders, often through regular cash payments called dividends. Investors may buy them for income as well as potential price gains, but dividend payments aren’t guaranteed and can be reduced or stopped. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,156,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,802,750. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,273,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,145,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. Chevron has a twelve month low of $146.49 and a twelve month high of $236.48. The company has a market cap of $418.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,915,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,787,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NIKE has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,287,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,979. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

NYSE:PM traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,973. The company has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $146.35 and a 1-year high of $214.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Further Reading

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