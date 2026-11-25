Tesla, GE Vernova, Bloom Energy, ExxonMobil, and Quanta Services are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, distributing, or supporting energy, including oil and gas, electricity, and renewable power. Their performance can be influenced by energy prices, supply and demand, regulation, and shifts in technology and energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,391,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,089,816. Tesla has a 1-year low of $297.38 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $376.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $19.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $701.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,397,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,527. The stock has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $887.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $948.50. GE Vernova has a one year low of $574.80 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.49. 10,349,536 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,602,107. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $230.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.61. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $351.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.89. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $648.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $34.23 on Wednesday, reaching $555.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,213,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,350. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $408.36 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $622.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Further Reading

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