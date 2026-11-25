Visa, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, Bank of America, Robinhood Markets, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services, such as banks, insurers, brokerages, and asset managers. For investors, they offer exposure to the financial sector and can be affected by interest rates, credit conditions, regulation, and economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE:V traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.79. 1,886,061 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468,646. Visa has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $442.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $752.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average of $350.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.39. 1,338,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $464.01 and a 1-year high of $596.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $539.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $649.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,027,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,562. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $681.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.76. The company has a market cap of $566.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,509,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,419,613. The company has a market cap of $328.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,631,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,980,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,699,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,413. The stock has a market cap of $828.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $335.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,101. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $101.46 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Further Reading

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