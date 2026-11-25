Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to provide or improve financial services, such as digital payments, online banking, lending, or investing platforms. For investors, they represent exposure to the financial technology sector, whose companies may offer growth potential but can also face risks from competition, regulation, and changing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,053,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837,213. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

KSPI stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 328,096 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $68.59 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,313,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $818.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

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