Bloom Energy, Coherent, and GE Vernova are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in manufacturing, construction, transportation, machinery, aerospace, and other goods-producing or industrial services. Investors often view them as cyclical because their performance can rise or fall with economic activity, business investment, and demand for industrial products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

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Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $10.13 on Friday, hitting $163.02. 10,086,062 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,521,612. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $225.46 and its 200 day moving average is $222.70. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

NYSE COHR traded up $27.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.79. 7,155,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coherent has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $20.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $735.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,481. The company's 50 day moving average price is $879.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $947.86. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $574.80 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

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