Marvell Technology, Alibaba Group, International Business Machines, Astera Labs, and Vertiv are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, or operate essential systems such as utilities, pipelines, roads, ports, cell towers, and data centers. Investors often value them for potentially steady, long-term revenue, though returns can be affected by regulation, interest rates, debt, and demand for their services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. 18,352,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,148,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.32. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,249,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,004. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $199.19 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.51. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Astera Labs (ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ ALAB traded up $14.50 on Friday, reaching $204.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.06. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 3.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.71. 3,609,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.11. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

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