Medtronic, Gilead Sciences, Stryker, Humana, Boston Scientific, McKesson, and Danaher are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare, such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device makers, diagnostic companies, and healthcare providers. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to healthcare demand and innovation, though their performance can be affected by regulation, clinical-trial results, and other industry-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

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Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

MDT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,304,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,049. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ GILD remained flat at $176.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,049. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Stryker (SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.00. 2,196,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,924. Stryker has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $389.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $298.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Humana (HUM)

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

HUM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.46. Humana has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $462.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,142,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455,808. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

MCK traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,079.24. 557,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,959. The stock's 50-day moving average is $984.90 and its 200 day moving average is $883.13. McKesson has a 12 month low of $723.68 and a 12 month high of $1,121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,503,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,348. Danaher has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

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