IREN, XP, and American Airlines Group are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium-sized market value, often defined in the U.S. as roughly $2 billion to $10 billion, though cutoffs vary. For investors, they can offer more growth potential than large-cap stocks while typically being more established than small-cap companies, but they may also carry greater volatility and risk than large caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 45,525,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,258,448. IREN has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

XP (XP)

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

NASDAQ:XP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 23,920,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,473. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XP has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XP

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,202,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,340,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

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