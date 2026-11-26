Oklo, X-Energy, BWX Technologies, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Terrestrial Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” generally refers to shares in publicly traded companies involved in nuclear energy, such as uranium miners, reactor manufacturers, and nuclear power utilities. Investors may be drawn to them because of expected growth in nuclear power, but these stocks can be affected by regulation, project costs, uranium prices, and public policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 11,809,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.31. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

NASDAQ:XE remained flat at $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,626,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,621. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. X-Energy has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 873,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,421. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,176,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,093,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.42. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Shares of NYSE LEU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 864,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,235. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $345.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock remained flat at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 5.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Terrestrial Energy (IMSR)

Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

IMSR remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,259,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Terrestrial Energy has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR

Further Reading

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