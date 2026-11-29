Airbnb, Booking, and McDonald's are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the restaurant industry, including restaurant chains, franchise operators, and food-service businesses. Their value can be influenced by factors such as customer demand, food and labor costs, and a company’s ability to grow sales and manage its locations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,475. The company's 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $197.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,366,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,524. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. Booking has a 1 year low of $143.55 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.62. 1,641,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,773. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $229.20 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.56 and a 200 day moving average of $279.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

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