DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Red Rock Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts, or related businesses. For investors, they offer exposure to gambling and hospitality revenue, but their performance can be affected by economic conditions, regulation, and shifts in consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

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DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG remained flat at $17.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,414,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,750,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 4,131,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,682. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Shares of RRR stock remained flat at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

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