Tesla, Bloom Energy, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, processing, transporting, or supplying energy, such as oil and gas firms, renewable-energy businesses, and utilities. Their performance can be affected by energy prices, regulation, technology, and shifts in demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.01. 19,979,477 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,034,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 437.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $297.38 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,451,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,956. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $20.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $735.35. 1,695,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,221. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $574.80 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $883.64 and its 200-day moving average is $948.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

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