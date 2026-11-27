Take-Two Interactive Software, Walt Disney, Roblox, Spotify Technology, Verizon Communications, Autodesk, and SEA are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or sell entertainment, such as films, television, streaming services, music, video games, and live events. For investors, they offer exposure to consumer demand for entertainment, but their performance can depend on factors such as audience trends, subscription and advertising revenue, and the success of individual releases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.66. 2,152,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.54. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -176.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $183.86 and a 12-month high of $265.94.

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Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $126.71. 3,597,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,077,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

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Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 4,105,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,585,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. Roblox has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

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Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.91. 359,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $635.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 3,499,094 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,836,104. The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of ADSK traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.48. 426,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,728. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $312.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.13. 1,555,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,693. SEA has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

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