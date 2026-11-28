Walt Disney, Take-Two Interactive Software, Verizon Communications, Roblox, Spotify Technology, Autodesk, and FOX are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute, or provide entertainment, such as film and television studios, streaming services, video-game publishers, and live-event businesses. For investors, their performance can depend on factors such as audience demand, hit releases, subscription growth, advertising, and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

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Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.84. 3,741,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,838. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $183.86 and a 1 year high of $265.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 9,927,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,552,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $57.38. 7,764,294 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,372,886. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Roblox has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $99.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $620.38. 648,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,876. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $635.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $554.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,266. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $312.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

FOX (FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

FOX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. 3,390,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. FOX has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

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