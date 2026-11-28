Visa, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, and Bank of America are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that provide financial services, such as banks, insurers, investment firms, and payment processors. For investors, they offer exposure to the financial sector, whose performance can be influenced by interest rates, economic conditions, credit quality, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $429.56. 3,689,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,334. Visa has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $442.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.04. The company has a market capitalization of $771.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.79. 2,484,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,247. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $541.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $464.01 and a 52-week high of $596.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,540,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,317. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.80 and a 200-day moving average of $325.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $666.96. 1,668,401 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $581.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $613.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.97. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $681.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,471,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026,644. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report