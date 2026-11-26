Visa, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial-services sector, such as banks, insurers, brokerages, and asset managers. Their performance can be influenced by interest rates, economic conditions, credit markets, and regulation, so investors may use them to gain exposure to that sector while considering its specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE:V traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $424.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.51. The stock has a market cap of $763.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Visa has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $442.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $579.81. 4,316,045 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,083. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $464.01 and a 12-month high of $596.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.52 and a 200 day moving average of $503.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,635,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.28. The company has a market capitalization of $842.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $660.25. 3,543,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,911. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $681.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $575.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,274,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,024,332. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,741,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,255. The company has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.22. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $232.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $101.46 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The company has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

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