Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, Netcapital, UP Fintech, and Wealthfront are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to provide or support financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, banking, or investment platforms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the fintech industry, while weighing risks such as regulation, competition, and changing technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,865,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,561,228. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 270,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,278. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Netcapital (NCPL)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

NASDAQ NCPL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 5,128,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,704. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCPL

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,137. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $828.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Wealthfront (WLTH)

We’re a different kind of FinTech. We are a technology company that built a financial solutions platform for “digital natives,” defined as those born after 1980 (i.e., Millennials, Gen Z, and later generations). Our platform is designed to address the needs of the wealth builders within these generations.

Shares of WLTH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 807,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,301. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Wealthfront has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLTH

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