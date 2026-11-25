Garmin, Planet Fitness, Life Time Group, Peloton Interactive, Fitness Champs, Xponential Fitness, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in or support the fitness industry, such as gym chains, fitness-equipment makers, and sportswear brands. Their performance can be affected by consumer spending, membership trends, and demand for health and exercise products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

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Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.55. The stock had a trading volume of 266,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,524. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average is $260.06. Garmin has a 12-month low of $192.60 and a 12-month high of $314.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 809,388 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,029. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 964,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,519,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Fitness Champs (FCHL)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

NASDAQ FCHL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 732,861,115 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Fitness Champs has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $169.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCHL

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

XPOF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 150,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Beachbody stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 6,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

Further Reading

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