Life Time Group, Garmin, Planet Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Xponential Fitness, Fitness Champs, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in or serve the fitness industry, such as gym chains, sports-equipment makers, and fitness-app businesses. Investors may consider them as a way to gain exposure to trends in exercise and wellness, though their performance depends on each company’s finances and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,633. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Garmin stock traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.30. 238,285 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,440. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,656. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 3,922,511 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,302. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 496,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Fitness Champs (FCHL)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

Shares of FCHL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 158,133,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. Fitness Champs has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $165.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCHL

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Shares of NASDAQ:BODI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 17,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,762. The company has a market cap of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Beachbody has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report