Garmin, Life Time Group, Planet Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Fitness Champs, Xponential Fitness, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in fitness and exercise, such as gym operators, workout-equipment makers, and athletic-apparel brands. Investors may group them by industry, but the term is informal rather than a formal stock-market classification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

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Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Garmin stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.70. The stock had a trading volume of 636,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,283. Garmin has a 52-week low of $192.60 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. 1,896,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $58.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,464,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock remained flat at $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,841,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,912,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Fitness Champs (FCHL)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

Shares of FCHL remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 825,569,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,162. The business's fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Fitness Champs has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $169.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCHL

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 604,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,752. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

BODI stock remained flat at $2.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

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