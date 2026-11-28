Life Time Group, Garmin, Planet Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Xponential Fitness, Fitness Champs, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are shares of companies that earn significant revenue from fitness and exercise, such as gym operators, sportswear and equipment makers, or fitness technology businesses. They’re an informal market category, and their performance can be influenced by consumer spending, health trends, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

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Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 1,997,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.46. 238,558 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,073. Garmin has a 12-month low of $193.27 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

PLNT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 558,987 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

PTON stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,929,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,860,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 496,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,108. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Fitness Champs (FCHL)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

Shares of FCHL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 167,469,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,903,998. Fitness Champs has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $165.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCHL

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

BODI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

Further Reading

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